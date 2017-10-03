Quantcast

New York law firm’s expansion a homecoming for Md. tax attorney

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 3, 2017

Since coming to Baltimore for law school more than 25 years ago, tax attorney Caroline D. Ciraolo has planted strong roots in Charm City. So after serving as acting assistant attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division in the Obama administration, it seemed natural for Baltimore to be part of the next ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo