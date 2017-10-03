LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Harrison Law Group seeks an associate with 3-5 years litigation experience to join the Towson office of its construction litigation practice. The successful applicant will have commercial litigation experience, possess superior research, writing, pleading, and communications skills, be willing to learn principles of construction litigation, and be willing to work as part of our team. Prior construction law and/or commercial litigation experience is required.

Highly competitive salary and benefits. Qualified applicants should fax, e-mail or mail their resume to:

Harrison Law Group

40 W. Chesapeake Avenue, Suite 600

Towson, MD 21204

Tel: (410) 832-0000 • Fax: (410) 842-0159

E-mail: cmay@harrisonlawgroup.com