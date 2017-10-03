Quantcast

Baltimore struggling with record pace of homicides

By: Associated Press October 3, 2017

With murders in Baltimore hitting a record pace, city officials are focusing on a strategy that calls for getting more police officers out on the streets. The city had its highest-ever number of homicides through September. Police say 266 people were killed during the first nine months of the year, exceeding the 262 people killed during ...

