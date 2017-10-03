Maryland to buy 140 clean-diesel buses for BaltimoreLink

Share this: Email

Maryland transportation officials have reached an $81.3 million agreement to buy 140 clean-diesel buses to improve service on the BaltimoreLink transit system. The buses will be purchased from New Flyer of America, based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The 40-foot long transit coaches will roll out on Baltimore-area streets beginning in 2018 to support CityLink and LocalLink bus ...