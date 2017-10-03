Quantcast

Md. appeals court distinguishes between biological, legal paternity

Father wins fight to preserve Affidavit of Parentage

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 3, 2017

There’s no mistaking that John Youngbar is not the biological father of Samantha Boone’s daughter. But due to a court decision last week, Youngbar does remain the girl’s legal father – which is exactly how he wants it but Boone does not. In ruling for Youngbar, Maryland’s second-highest court noted that he and Boone – who lived ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo