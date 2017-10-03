Quantcast

Travel ban lawsuits filed by legal center, Muslim advocates

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman October 3, 2017

A coalition of Muslim and Iranian-American advocates and a nonpartisan legal institute filed the first lawsuits against the Trump administration's new travel restrictions for citizens of eight countries, including Iran, that were announced late last month. The lawsuits were filed Monday in federal courts in New York and Maryland. The Trump administration in September announced the most ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo