Adam Van Bavel | O’Neil Interactive

Adam Van Bavel, a new business development manager with O’Neil Interactive, has been given a GameChanger award from The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.

The recognition is awarded to outstanding young professionals in the Baltimore-area who are going above and beyond at work and in the community. As a 2017 Awardee, Van Bavel was selected by a committee because he demonstrates excellence in his profession, shows a commitment to the betterment of his community, and displays leadership among his peers.

As part of being named a GameChanger, he will participate in opportunities for personal and professional development, engaging volunteer opportunities, education on the young adult cancer fight and raise more than $3,000 in support of the organization.

The program will culminate at The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults’ annual Blue Jeans {& Bowties} Ball Feb. 10, 2018 where Van Bavel will be recognized and celebrated for his award.

