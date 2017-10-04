Quantcast

Dundalk industrial property sells for $2.5M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 4, 2017

Modular scaffolding maker Layher North America purchased a 36,814-square-foot warehouse and office building in Dundalk for $2.5 million. The company plans to move its current regional office from Lake Drive in Baltimore to the new location at 7014 E. Baltimore St. by the end of the year. The new property will house storage, assembly and distribution ...

