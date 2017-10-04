Quantcast

Lack of green card does not excuse child support, Md. court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 4, 2017

An able-bodied immigrant’s lack of work-authorization documents does not excuse him or her from the obligation to pay child support, Maryland’s second-highest court has ruled. In its 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals upheld a judge’s decision to impute minimum-wage income to Ricardo Dillon, a Jamaican national, and order him to pay a percentage of ...

