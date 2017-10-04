Mr. James E. Page Jr. M.B.A.

Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer Johns Hopkins Medicine

James E. Page Jr. currently serves as the newly appointed Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Johns Hopkins Medicine. In this role, he is responsible for diversity-based initiatives for the medical center, the medical school and the greater hospital network. Prior to this role, James served for four years as the Assistant Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, one of the nation’s top pediatric medical centers. In this role he was responsible for helping to shape a culture focused on delivering extraordinary culturally and linguistically competent care to patients from over 85 countries.

Prior to this role, James was responsible for directing nationwide diversity across DaVita, Inc., a 35,000-employee, 1500-location healthcare organization specializing in dialysis treatments.

At Lancaster General Health, James served as Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Linguistics. For this system of three hospitals and several outpatient facilities in Lancaster, PA, James helped improve delivery of culturally competent care for patients in a largely Spanish-speaking community that also featured considerable religious diversity.

James spent over 10 years with Dell Inc. as a leader in its Global Diversity, Global Ethics, Compliance and Privacy organizations. In this role he reported to the late Thurmond Woodard, a pioneer in the area of global diversity and ethics.

James serves on the Corporate Advisory Committee for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation in Washington, DC and on the Disparities in Healthcare subcommittee. A featured contributor in Public Speaking in the Age of Diversity (Prentice Hall), he also directed an initiative which garnered Dell a Top Innovator in Global Diversity Award and lead Lancaster General to receive national recognition for its unique and effective cultural competence implementations.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Technology from Purdue University.