Kaiser Permanente breaks ground in New Carrollton

Urban Atlantic and anchor tenant Kaiser Permanente celebrated groundbreaking for the new 200,000-square-foot facility at the New Carrollton Metro Station on Wednesday. Kaiser Permanente will join educational technology company 2U and the Maryland Department of Housing and Urban Development at the project. Do you have real estate news to share? Contact Adam Bednar at adam.bednar@thedailyrecord.com.