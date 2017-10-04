Quantcast

Advocates, Md. reach affordable rental agreement

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 4, 2017

Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of House and Urban Development to build 1,500 affordable housing units in wealthier communities in the Baltimore metro area. The agreement settles a complaint lodged against the state in 2011 by the Baltimore Regional Housing Campaign, a coalition including the ACLU ...

