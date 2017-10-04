Quantcast

Zillow: Baltimore home sellers see low return on investment

By: Associated Press October 4, 2017

A real estate database company has found that Baltimore homeowners who sold their property last year received $5,000 over what they paid. The Baltimore Sun reports Zillow found the return on investment for homes sold in Baltimore in 2016 was 5.4 percent — the lowest for 33 cities within the report. Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas says Baltimore's housing ...

