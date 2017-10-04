Quantcast

Md. firm gets $25M contract for nerve agent countermeasure

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2017

The U.S. State Department gave a one-year contract worth up to $25 million to Emergent BioSolutions Inc. of Gaithersburg to supply a drug and auto-injector that can be used to counter nerve agent or organophosphate. The drug, Trobigard, is designed to be administered into muscles prior to going to a hospital. The contract also has a six-month option. Emergent will ...

