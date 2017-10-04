Md. wood pellet producer acquires N.C. deep-water marine terminal

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Enviva Partners LP, a wood pellet producer based in Bethesda that sells most of its product to Europe, recently finished its $130 million acquisition of a deep-water marine terminal in Wilmington, North Carolina. The terminal was previously owned in a joint venture with Enviva's sponsor and affiliates of the John Hancock Life Insurance Company. John Keppler, Chairman and Chief ...