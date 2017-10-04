Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Cordish plans Live! Hotel topping off

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 4, 2017

The Cordish Cos. are set to celebrate the “topping off” of the $200 million Live! Hotel in Anne Arundel County. A “topping off ceremony” where the firm will place the final 23-foot-long steel beam signed by the construction crew and executives is scheduled for Oct. 17. The beam will be placed on the 17th story of ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo