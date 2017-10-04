Quantcast

Montgomery officials OK gang suppression funds

By: Associated Press October 4, 2017

ROCKVILLE — Montgomery County officials have approved funding to help authorities suppress gang activity. The council voted 9-0 on Tuesday for the supplemental appropriation. The Montgomery County Police Department will get nearly $597,000 for the effort. The state's attorney's office will get about $247,000. County leaders have been working on programs to stop gang activity and coordinate services ...

