UMD gets $219 million gift from Clark Foundation

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter October 4, 2017

The University of Maryland, College Park, and the A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation announced Wednesday the school’s largest-ever gift, more than $219 million, that will create more need-based financial aid, endowed chairs and more. Leaders at the university and the state praised the gift as “transformative” for the university. The $219,486,000 gift is one ...

