Quantcast

Maryland university to announce ‘transformative investment’

By: Associated Press October 4, 2017

COLLEGE PARK — The University of Maryland will be announcing what's described as "a transformative investment" in the university. University and government officials are scheduled to gather on the state's flagship campus in College Park on Wednesday for the announcement. Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to attend, as well as House Speaker Michael Busch. Wallace Loh, the university's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo