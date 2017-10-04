O’Conor and Mooney merge with Chase Fitzgerald

Share this: Email

Baltimore-based Realtor O’Conor and Mooney has merged with Chase Fitzgerald & Co. The company has 68 agents and will be known as O’Conor, Mooney & Fitzgerald. The merger allows the two firms, O’Conor and Mooney worked primarily in northern Baltimore County and Chase Fitzgerald in Baltimore City, greater reach in the metro area. “We have known and ...