A supreme correction

We’ve all been there before: You finished oral arguments at the Supreme Court in what many are calling one of the most important cases of its term when, a day later, you realize you made a mistake.

So it was Tuesday for Richard Griffin, the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel, who subsequently sent what Bloomberg describes as “an unusual letter” to the Supreme Court acknowledging he gave inaccurate answers Monday that undercut his position.

“Responding to Chief Justice John Roberts, Griffin said workers could be forced into an arbitration forum that barred group claims involving 50 or fewer people,” according to Bloomberg.

But Griffin acknowledged in his letter that his answers “were the result of my misunderstanding the chief justice’s questions and were inaccurate,” he wrote. The correct answer, he added, was workers had to be allowed to file joint complaints, even with a group 50 or smaller.

We’ll know by June 30 if Griffin’s correction had any impact on the court’s final decision.