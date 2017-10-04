Tony W. Torain, II, Esq.

Tony William Torain, II, Esq. was born and raised in Baltimore County, Maryland. At an early age, he developed an interest in education and the law. When he was 15, Tony worked as an intern at Dreschler, Larkin & Walters, P.C., a civil defense law firm in Baltimore, Maryland. After graduating from Calvert Hall College High School at age 16, Tony matriculated at Towson University, where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in legal studies.

After graduating from Towson University, Tony attended the University Of Maryland School Of Law (Carey). While in law school, Tony served as the treasurer and secretary of the Moot Court Board and as a member of the Black Law Students Association. Tony received the Murphy Family Scholarship for academic achievement and the Public Service Award for his representation of indigent clients before the District Court of Maryland with the Access to Justice Clinic at the University Of Maryland School Of Law.

Tony currently works as an attorney at Littler Mendelson, P.C., the largest U.S.-based law firm exclusively devoted to representing management in employment, employee benefit, executive compensation, and labor law matters. Tony’s practice includes traditional labor law matters, various discrimination and harassment cases, and federal contractor compliance matters. In addition to representing clients before various federal agencies and state and federal Courts, Tony gives presentations and writes articles on burgeoning issues in labor and employment law.

Tony has a passion for helping others. He has served a member of the Fannie Angelos Program for Academic Excellence Advisory Board, a program that assists economically disadvantaged undergraduate students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities with getting accepted to and succeeding in law school. Tony has also served as the Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Black Mental Health Alliance, as Legal Counsel to the Baltimore Chapter of the National Association for African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) and as in leadership roles in other civic and charitable organizations.