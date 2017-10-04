Watts nominated to lead Baltimore County Department of Corrections

Share this: Email

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is recommending Gail Watts to lead the county’s corrections department. Watts, a 28-year veteran of the department and a decorated U.S. Army veteran, is currently the department’s acting director, pending the retirement of Director Deborah Richardson. Watts’ promotion to director will require County Council approval. Watts is responsible for overseeing the daily ...