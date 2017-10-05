Quantcast

City IT boss gets big bucks? Hooray!

By: C. Fraser Smith October 5, 2017

Wow, big headline, big scandal? Do we need to be thinking about a recall? Did you know the new information technology guy pulls down more than the mayor, more than the police commissioner, more than the state’s attorney? Maybe you did know. Maybe you’ve noticed the importance of computers and systems designed with 2017 in mind and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo