Md. court: Custody has no place in termination of parental rights rulings

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 5, 2017

Judges must refrain from child-custody considerations when determining whether a mother or father’s parental rights should be terminated based on “exceptional circumstances,” Maryland’s second highest court has ruled. In its 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals overturned the termination of a father’s parental rights, saying a Baltimore city judge had inappropriately considered the emotional and future ...

