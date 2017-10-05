Cristo Rey Jesuit raises awareness of education at Celebration for the Future event

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School brought together business leaders, philanthropists and high school students from low-income families in Baltimore Sept. 19 at the Baltimore Waterfront Marriott to raise awareness for its mission to transform lives through education at its Celebration for the Future event.

Sister Helen Amos and Mercy Medical Center were both honored at the event for their leadership in Cristo Rey’s unique Corporate Internship Program. Mason Douglas, a class of 2016 Cristo Rey graduate, was also recognized.

Cristo Rey is a private, Catholic, co-educational high school, sponsored by the Maryland Province Jesuits, which was founded in 2007. The school partners with students from low-income families of racial, religious, and ethnic diversity in Baltimore to provide a rigorous education and corporate work experience.

Through its hallmark Corporate Internship Program, students earn a portion of their tuition and access the social capital and work experience they will need to succeed in the 21st century job market. To date, 100 percent of Cristo Rey graduates have been accepted to college.

To submit photos for The Business Album, email swallace@thedailyrecord.com.