Cristo Rey Jesuit raises awareness of education at Celebration for the Future event

From left, Archbishop William E. Lori, of the Archdiocese of Baltimore; Sister Helen Amos, executive chair of the Mercy Medical Center Board of Trusteesl; John O’Hara, a Cristo Rey Jesuit volunteer; and Carol Baumerich, an administrative law judge with the US Occupational Safety & Health Review Commission. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Craig Horner, left, the chief financial officer of Kelly & Associates and Frank Kelly, the CEO of Kelly & Associates and a former Maryland state senator, were on hand for Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s Celebration for the Future. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Will Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Mary Mullan, a community volunteer; and Thomas Mullan III, president of the Thomas F. & Clementine L. Mullan Foundation, were all smiles at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s Celebration for the Future. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Beverly A. Cooper, left, vice president of the Reginald F. Lewis Foundation and a Cristo Rey trustee; and Mike Batza, CEO of Heritage Properties, were on hand for Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s Celebration for the Future. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, David Kinkopf, a partner at Gallagher Evelius & Jones; Margaret Otenasek, a community volunteer; and Frank Otenasek, a principal at CWF Digital Health Ventures, enjoy the evening at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s Celebration for the Future. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Henry Rosenberg Jr., co-chairan of Rosemore Inc., Richard Himelfarb, senior vice president at Stifel Nicolaus & Company; and George Bunting, president and CEO of Blue Jar Private Trust, attended Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s Celebration for the Future. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Wayne Gioioso, president of Mid-Atlantic Properties and a Cristo Rey trustee; Holly Gioioso and Jennifer Dollenberg, both community volunteers; and Doug Dollenberg Jr., president at The Shelter Group and Brightview Senior Living, take time for a photo at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s Celebration for the Future. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Dr. Bill Heiser, president of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; W. Boulton Dixon, former head of McDonogh School and Cristo Rey trustee; Susie Luetkemeyer, a community volunteer, Jack Luetkemeyer Jr., co-chairman of Continental Realty and a Cristo Rey trustee; and Frank Turner, executive vice president of Howard Bank and Cristo Rey board chair, pose for a photo at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s Celebration for the Future. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School brought together business leaders, philanthropists and high school students from low-income families in Baltimore Sept. 19 at the Baltimore Waterfront Marriott to raise awareness for its mission to transform lives through education at its Celebration for the Future event.
Sister Helen Amos and Mercy Medical Center were both honored at the event for their leadership in Cristo Rey’s unique Corporate Internship Program. Mason Douglas, a class of 2016 Cristo Rey graduate, was also recognized.
Cristo Rey is a private, Catholic, co-educational high school, sponsored by the Maryland Province Jesuits, which was founded in 2007. The school partners with students from low-income families of racial, religious, and ethnic diversity in Baltimore to provide a rigorous education and corporate work experience.
Through its hallmark Corporate Internship Program, students earn a portion of their tuition and access the social capital and work experience they will need to succeed in the 21st century job market. To date, 100 percent of Cristo Rey graduates have been accepted to college.
