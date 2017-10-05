Dr. Jonathan Ringo | Sinai Hospital

Dr. Jonathan Ringo, senior vice president for LifeBridge Health and president/chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital, has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 112 “Physician Leaders to Know” list for 2017.

Ringo is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. Along with his duties as Sinai Hospital’s president, he continues to practice at the BirthPlace at Sinai, as well as work at the medical practice of Sinai Community Care.

The list, which has been published annually since 2012, features hospital and health system presidents who hold medical degrees and have demonstrated outstanding leadership and clinical expertise throughout their careers. This is the first time a representative from Sinai Hospital of Baltimore has been selected.

