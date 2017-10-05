Quantcast

Md. medical marijuana panel grapples with out-of-state patients

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 5, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — State regulators are looking for ways to thread the needle and allow out-of-state patients to access the state's new medical cannabis program while not running afoul of federal laws that prohibit the drug from being transported across state lines. Maryland law removed prohibitions on out-of-state patients two years ago. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, however, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo