Nick Kistler | Baltimore Orioles

Nick Kistler, a senior account executive with the Baltimore Orioles, has been named to the Anne Arundel County Community Leadership Board with The Y in Central Maryland.

Kistler specializes in corporate partnerships and has more than 10 years of sports sponsorship sales experience with past roles at Clemson University with Learfield Sports and the University of Southern Mississippi with ISP Sports.

