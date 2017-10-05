Quantcast

Project C.O.R.E. aims to eradicate 4K blighted Baltimore properties

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 5, 2017

A partnership between Maryland and Baltimore has demolished the equivalent of more than 1,000 housing units in the city less than two years since its launch, and the program’s goal is to remove 3,500 to 4,000 units total, maybe more. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development touted the milestone this week. According to a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo