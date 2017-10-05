TEDCO awards $1 million for stem cell projects

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, awarded four recipients more than $1 million for stem cell research for validation and commercialization of products.

LifeSprout and RoosterBio received awards totaling $600,000 to help commercialize products based on stem cell technology.

Using nanofibers, LifeSprout makes a nonsurgical, soft tissue replacement alternative for cancer and trauma patients as well as for patients who have soft tissue loss from aging. RoosterBio offers a simplified stem cell purchasing process for researchers in sustainable regenerative medicine.

Two researchers received grants totaling $460,000 to help validate their technologies. Elias Zambidis, of Johns Hopkins Medicine, received an award to help validate and commercialize a culture medium for deriving a new class of human stem cells. Chulan Kwon, also of Johns Hopkins, received an award to scale up stem cell-derived mature cells for improved disease modeling and drug discovery.

These grants were approved by Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission through the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund.

“The awards represent some of the most promising scientific advances in cellular and regenerative medicine,” said David Mosser, chair of the commission. “These awardees, which include commercialization and validation projects, are at the leading edge of medical innovation and demonstrate the purpose and mission of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund.”

TEDCO also released a new request for applications for funding through the stem cell fund. It is offering awards totaling $7 million for its five stem cell programs: discovery, validation, commercialization, post-doctoral fellowship and clinical.