Quantcast

The ATF takes a pot shot at marijuana users

By: James B. Astrachan October 5, 2017

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission website reads: “Important Message: Medical cannabis is currently not available in the State of Maryland.” The website states it expects availability of medical cannabis by the end of the fall “depending on industry progress.” It should be somewhat safe to assume that sometime in the next year, medical cannabis will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo