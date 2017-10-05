Quantcast

Former Under Armour analyst suing company for back pay

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 5, 2017

A former analyst for Under Armour is suing the Baltimore sportswear giant, alleging he was wrongly classified as a salaried employee and is entitled to overtime pay. Stephen Brianas claims he and others were hired as analysts by Under Armour to work in the company’s “Brand House,” factory store, wholesale retail and internet sales divisions, according ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo