Wendy Moe | U. of Maryland

Wendy Moe, professor of marketing and academic director of the Master of Science in Marketing Analytics program at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, has been named co-editor of the Journal of Interactive Marketing.

Moe will join current editor Brian T. Ratchford, the Charles and Nancy Davidson Chair in Marketing at the University of Texas at Dallas, in leading the journal.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.