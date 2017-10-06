Quantcast

Trump administration narrows Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate

By: The Washington Post Juliet Eilperin, Amy Goldstein, William Wan October 6, 2017

The Trump administration issued a rule Friday that sharply limits the Affordable Care Act's contraception coverage mandate, a move that could mean many American women would no longer have access to birth control free of charge. The new regulation, issued by the Health and Human Services Department, allows a much broader group of employers and insurers ...

