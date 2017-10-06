Quantcast

Ex-Maryland Rep. Edwards running for PG county executive

By: Associated Press October 6, 2017

Former Maryland Congresswoman Donna Edwards has announced she's running for Prince George's county executive. Edwards joins the list of candidates hoping to succeed incumbent County Executive Rushern Baker. Baker, who is term-limited, is running for governor. The Democratic race for the job pits Edwards against Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks. Also running are former Obama administration official ...

