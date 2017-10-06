Quantcast

Hogan names Fader to Court of Special Appeals

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 6, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday named a senior member of the Maryland attorney general’s office to a seat on Maryland’s second-highest court. Matthew J. Fader, the office’s head of civil litigation, will take the at-large Court of Special Appeals previously held by Peter B. Krauser, who retired May 5 when he hit the state’s mandatory judicial ...

