Ryan touts GOP tax plan during visit to Chestertown factory

By: Associated Press Randall Chase October 6, 2017

CHESTERTOWN — Easing taxes on manufacturers and other businesses is critical to helping America remain competitive in an increasingly global economy, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday during a visit to a century-old manufacturing business on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Small businesses like Dixon Valve & Coupling are key to America's economic growth but are taxed at ...

