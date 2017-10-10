Quantcast

Baltimore County takes national lead in jobs innovation program 

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017

The effect of a national innovative workforce initiative led by Baltimore County is drawing attention across the country. New data from the five-year, $11.87 million Accelerating Connections to Employment (ACE) program demonstrates that low-skilled job seekers can improve their employment potential and earnings through dynamic programs that go beyond the normal technical training. The program incorporated employability ...

