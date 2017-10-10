BRTB seeks comments on funding for Hawkins Point Road bridge project

Share this: Email

The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board (BRTB) is seeking comments on funding updates to the 2018-2021 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Hawkins Point Road Bridge over CSX Railroad project through Nov. 10. The BRTB is scheduled to vote on the TIP amendment Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. The 2018-2021 TIP is the list of regional transportation projects requesting federal funding in the near term. ...