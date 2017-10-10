Quantcast

BRTB seeks comments on funding for Hawkins Point Road bridge project

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017

The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board (BRTB) is seeking comments on funding updates to the 2018-2021 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Hawkins Point Road Bridge over CSX Railroad project through Nov. 10. The BRTB is scheduled to vote on the TIP amendment Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. The 2018-2021 TIP is the list of regional transportation projects requesting federal funding in the near term. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo