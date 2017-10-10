Quantcast

Legislative Black Caucus to host veterans workshop during Legislative Weekend

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland will present a Veterans helping Veterans workshop during its annual Legislative Weekend Oct. 27 and 28 at the Miller Senate Building, 11 Bladen St., in Annapolis. The workshop, scheduled for Oct. 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., will feature briefings on veterans benefits and the Veterans Treatment Docket (VTD). Scheduled to ...

