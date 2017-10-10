Midstate Community Bank rebranded as Rosedale Federal branch in Towson

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association, an independent mutual savings and loan institution headquartered in Perry Hall, expanded to Towson after acquiring Towson-based Midstate Community Bank. The new branch at 6810 York Road opened Tuesday, one of nine branches Rosedale Federal operates in Baltimore and Harford counties as well as Baltimore city. The two banks announced plans to ...