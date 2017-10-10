Quantcast

Father: Md. student killed by police wanted to become an attorney

By: Associated Press Freida Frisaro and Denise Lavoie October 10, 2017

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A possibly intoxicated 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach in front of a crowd of onlookers, police said. Cariann Hithon of Bowie, Maryland, crashed into several cars Sunday evening as ...

