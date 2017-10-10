Prince George’s Community College selects firm for Marlboro Hall expansion, renovation

Share this: Email

Prince George's Community College has selected Hartford, Connecticut-based JCJ Architecture to undertake the adaptive re-use and expansion project of Marlboro Hall, the school's main academic hub. The project will involve a full renovation of the existing 130,000-square-foot building, first occupied in 1975, as well as the construction of a new, 100,000-square-foot addition. Upon completion, Marlboro Hall will host ...