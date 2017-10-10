STAFF ATTORNEY – MD LEGAL AID

Statewide Advocacy Support Unit in the Baltimore City office announces a FT temp position available to qualified applicants with 3 to 5 years’ experience to assist victims and survivors of domestic violence, victims’ rights, sexual assault and stalking in seeking protective orders, longer term family law cases such as divorce and/or custody, and assist with other issues (housing and consumer related to the violence or abuse). Will also work on-site in Baltimore County office of TurnAround, Inc. This is a temporary grant funded position awarded through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), administered through the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. This contract may be available through September 30, 2018. Three to five years civil litigation experience is required. Experience with handling domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking matters, protective orders, and other cases involving divorce and/or custody and housing and consumer issues related to domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking is preferred. Admitted to practice in the State of Maryland required. Spanish language proficiency desirable.

Apply online with resumé and cover letter to Erica I. LeMon, Director of Advocacy for Children and Families

www.mdlab.org/contact/employment or copy this URLhttps://workforcenow.adp.com/jobs/apply/posting.html?client=legaidbeu1&jobId=195687&lang=en_US&source=CC4.