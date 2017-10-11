Quantcast

2 manufacturers secure Baltimore County Boost Fund loans

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017

Health drink manufacturer Mobtown Fermintation and Grip Boost Inc., the makers of a gel to improve sports glove performance, are among the latest small businesses to receive loans from the Baltimore County Boost fund, a flexible financing resource for entrepreneurs. More than $3.8 million in Boost Fund loans have been approved to 31 companies since the ...

