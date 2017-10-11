Quantcast

A positive Trump effect for Hogan?

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 11, 2017

As the state gets closer to the 2018 election, observers are watching to see how President Donald Trump will affect the re-election effort of Gov. Larry Hogan.   Typically, a midterm election tends to hurt the party of the president. Observers in Maryland last year said Trump's victory could work against Gov. Larry Hogan, a fellow Republican. But ...

