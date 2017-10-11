Quantcast

Businesses ask Supreme Court to take gay rights case

By: Associated Press October 11, 2017

WASHINGTON — Some of America's most well-known companies are urging the Supreme Court to rule that a federal employment discrimination law prohibits discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation, a position opposite of the one taken by the Trump administration. The 76 businesses and organizations — including American Airlines, Apple, eBay, Facebook, Google, Starbucks and Microsoft ...

