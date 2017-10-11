Quantcast

Defunded criminal justice council plans to re-form, continue work

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 11, 2017

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council voted to disband Wednesday just weeks after Gov. Larry Hogan stripped it of its funding but also agreed to form a new body to continue the council's work. Hogan announced Sept. 15 the council would be stripped of all funds after meeting with members behind closed doors in late August to discuss Baltimore violence. Baltimore ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo