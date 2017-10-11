Quantcast

Md. telecom equipment maker releases smart analog phone adapter

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017

Patton Electronics Co., a maker of network equipment based in Gaithersburg, launched a new product designed for connecting older telephone equipment to newer networks.

